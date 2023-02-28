The Juventus look to the future and start moving for the next transfer window. The very hot axis is the one that binds the black and whites and Atalanta. In addition to interest in Hojlundwhich may come in the case of farewell to Vlahovicanother Goddess player has entered the sights of the Old Lady.

⚪⚫ Not only Hojlund, Juventus also on Koopmeiners

It’s about Teun Koopmeinerswhich has attracted the eyes of several clubs, including precisely the Juventus. The price tag has risen up to about 50 million euros. The evaluation of Atalanta however, it displaced the Juventus club which, for the moment, is not considering the request adequate because it is out of budget for the coffers. There Juventustherefore, will monitor the midfielder and at the end of the season will evaluate whether to sink the blow also in view of the possible consequences “of the Prisma investigation“, which could also have negative consequences in the economic sphere.

🔴⚫ Mbappé makes Milan and the fans dream

Meanwhile at home Milan we continue to work to understand what the future will be Raphael Leo. The Portuguese ace has the contract expiring in 2024 and at the moment the dialogues for the renewal have not yet led to concrete results. This means that the hypothesis of its sale in the summer, if no agreement is reached for the extension, it cannot be ruled out.

And while the Rossoneri are at work in this direction, the fans have been hit by a gust of enthusiasm from the Fifa The Best Awardgala evening dedicated to football at which he was also present Kylian Mbappe. And the PSG striker has released some statements that are exalting the Milan fans: “If I come to Italy it’s only for Milan“. These are the words that already make the Rossoneri dream. And who knows if one day a negotiation for Mbappé may really open up.

🇦🇷 Goodbye PSG, Messi returns to Argentina?

Another sample of the PSG with the uncertain future is Lionel Messi who, after winning the World Cup, would be thinking of changing scenery at the end of the season, especially given the lack of agreement with the Parisian club for the renewal of the contract expiring in June.

Some predict a possible return to the Barcelona, the club of which he has been a symbol for more than a decade. However, this is not the only possible path that the future of the thirty-five year old from Rosario could take. The latest rumor comes from This is Aguero, former partner and friend of the Argentine champion. According to the former Manchester City striker Massi would be “seriously considering playing for Newell’s“. Messi, if that were the case, would end his career in his childhood club, finally returning home after marking the history of the sport.