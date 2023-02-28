Home News TOPLINE: Deadly drone unveiled at Avalon airshow, China and Russia not invited – ABC News
TOPLINE: Deadly drone unveiled at Avalon airshow, China and Russia not invited – ABC News

Chinese embassies in New Zealand and other three countries announced that rapid screening in China can replace nucleic acid

China Eastern Airlines A330 Airbus sitting on the tarmac at Perth International Airport with other planes in the background.” src=”https://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/012f9c337ac2674c5539e06f599ef47c?impolicy=wcms_crop_resize&cropH=2949&cropW=4423&xPos=0&yPos=0&width=862&height=575″ width=”1.5″ height=”1″ data-component=”Image”/>
From March 1, passengers entering China on direct flights from New Zealand, South Africa and Malaysia can use the results of rapid screening tests instead of nucleic acid test results.(Flickr: G B_NZ)

The Chinese embassies in South Africa, New Zealand and Malaysia have recently issued the latest notices on entry testing to China.

Starting tomorrow (March 1), passengers on direct flights to China from South Africa, New Zealand and Malaysia can use antigen tests (including rapid self-tests with kits) instead of nucleic acid tests.

Passengers to China should pay attention to:

  • remote detection: Take a nucleic acid test within 48 hours before boarding the plane or use an antigen kit to test yourself. Those with negative results can go to China, and those with positive results can go to China after turning negative
  • custom declaration: After obtaining a negative test result, passengers can fill out the “People’s Republic of China Exit/Entry Health Declaration Card” through the WeChat mini-program “Customs Passenger Fingertip Service”, the Handy Customs APP or the web version (https://htdecl.chinaport.gov.cn) ” to declare
  • Airlines do not need to check nucleic acid test certificates and antigen test results before boarding
  • Passengers are still required to wear masks and take personal protection during the flight
  • After entering the country, passengers need to complete the customs clearance procedures with the customs health declaration code. Customs will conduct sampling inspections in accordance with a certain proportion.Passengers with positive test results need to be quarantined at home or in residence or seek medical treatment

It is understood that the Chinese embassies in Australia, the United States, South Korea and other countries have not updated the entry test notice, and passengers going to China still need to provide a negative nucleic acid test certificate 48 hours before the trip.

Japan to ease travel restrictions on Chinese travelers

Many countries have previously imposed restrictions on travelers from China out of concern about the surge in cases in China and the lack of transparency in official data.

(AP: By Han Guan)

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Matsuno stated on Monday (February 27) that the new crown epidemic prevention restrictions for passengers entering from China will be relaxed from Wednesday (March 1), and all passengers entering from China must be tested. It is a random sampling test, but passengers still need to provide a negative pre-departure test certificate.

Matsuno said the change was due to a drop in the rate of COVID-19 infections among inbound travelers from China.

Flights from China will also be able to land at more Japanese airports, Matsuno said. Currently, direct flights from China can only land at Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu Centrair International Airport.

In addition, some Japanese media quoted government sources as saying that Japan may exempt passengers from Hong Kong and Macau from any entry screening or pre-departure negative certificate.

Recently, Taiwan, South Korea and some EU countries have successively announced the relaxation of new crown quarantine measures for travelers from China this week.

Since January 5, Australia has required passengers from China, Hong Kong, Macau and other places to provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests 48 hours before departure before they can enter the country.

ABC Chinese has contacted the Australian Department of Health to ask whether this entry requirement will be relaxed. Last Friday, the Australian Department of Health responded that this rule remains unchanged.

Hong Kong to completely lift mask order from tomorrow

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, announced that Hong Kong’s mask order will be completely canceled tomorrow. This means that masks are not required to be worn indoors or outdoors in Hong Kong, including on public transport.

Li Jiachao said that the cancellation of the mask order is because the data shows that the epidemic situation in Hong Kong is under control, and the mutation of the virus does not pose a major threat, and the winter flu and respiratory infections are coming to an end.

However, Li Jiachao said that high-risk places, such as hospitals, can use “administrative instructions” to require staff and visitors to wear masks.

Australia’s Avalon air show opens with deadly drones, China and Russia not invited

The head of the Australian Air Force says low-cost drones could help Air Force combat aircraft combine missions.(Defence: LAC Sam Price)

The Australian International Air Show and Aerospace and Defense Expo (commonly known as the Avalon International Air Show, Avalon International Air Show) was launched today (February 28) in Avalon, southwest of Melbourne, Victoria.

