Francesco’s adventure stops in the first round I will pass at the ATP 500 in Dubai. Recovered on the draw as a lucky loser, the 22-year-old from Perugia lost against Mikael Ymer, n. 59 in the world: 6-2 6-3 the final score in just over an hour. A very complicated game for Passaro who suffered 4 breaks from a brilliant Ymer, superior from all points of view. The blue paid for his performance on the second (35%), he made too many mistakes from the base and never managed to make himself dangerous in return, without gaining break points during the match.

Sonego will challenge Auger-Aliassime

Meanwhile Lawrence Sonego he knew his opponent’s name in the second round. It’s Felix Auger-Also, no. 9 in the world and seeded no. 4 of the tournament. The Canadian struggled more than expected in his debut, taking three hours to beat Maxime Cressy, n. 36 ATP: 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 the final score. A record match for the American who closed the match with 25 double faults, all-time record for best-of-3 sets matches. Between Sonego and Auger-Aliassime (match scheduled for Wednesday) will be the remake of the match played two weeks ago in Rotterdam and won by Toni Nadal’s pupil.

