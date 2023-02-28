Francesco’s adventure stops in the first round I will pass at the ATP 500 in Dubai. Recovered on the draw as a lucky loser, the 22-year-old from Perugia lost against Mikael Ymer, n. 59 in the world: 6-2 6-3 the final score in just over an hour. A very complicated game for Passaro who suffered 4 breaks from a brilliant Ymer, superior from all points of view. The blue paid for his performance on the second (35%), he made too many mistakes from the base and never managed to make himself dangerous in return, without gaining break points during the match.