At the national level, the delivery of a monetary quota for users of compensation funds began, where affiliated workers who earn less income will receive the new value of the quota.

It has also been defined that for this year the amount to be paid for affiliates who do their work in urban areas will be $46,300 and for those who work in rural areas it will be $53,300. Disabled beneficiaries will receive a double monetary contribution, that is, $92,600 for urban areas and $106,600 for the rural sector.

According to a study carried out by the Superintendency of Family Subsidy, people use the money from the monetary quota for their basic needs such as food, transportation, housing and education.