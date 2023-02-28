Home World The Bulgari Autumn Winter 2023 leather goods collection – MONDO MODA
World

The Bulgari Autumn Winter 2023 leather goods collection – MONDO MODA

by admin
The Bulgari Autumn Winter 2023 leather goods collection – MONDO MODA

A bold mix of iconic designs, vibrant nuances and evocative details, the Fall-Winter ’23 Leather Goods and Accessories collection brings to shine the eclectic spirit and playful creative approach of Bulgari.
Named Kaleidoscopy to evoke the fascinating play of reflections generated by the interaction of color and light, the collection is an invitation to discover the richness, multiple layers and inspiring facets behind each of the Maison’s creations. Once again, living and vivid stones serve as an inexhaustible source of inspiration for the Roman jeweler, conveying the charisma, effervescence and emotion of the Bulgari style.

See also  Haiti earthquake caused more than 2,000 deaths, the prime minister said frankly: the country is on the verge of collapse | Haiti | Earthquake_Sina News

You may also like

: Classes suspended in several schools in RS...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday...

Pope: Everyone should participate in politics for the...

The Apulian duo Fanoya live at Fabbrica 102

Eight tips that help you understand if a...

Caramel or the myth of Mami Wata ~...

Pope to visit Hungary at the end of...

Theft: Why is cremation becoming more and more...

Did you know that you can offer your...

Achraf Hakimi, from PSG, accused of rape

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy