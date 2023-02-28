A bold mix of iconic designs, vibrant nuances and evocative details, the Fall-Winter ’23 Leather Goods and Accessories collection brings to shine the eclectic spirit and playful creative approach of Bulgari.

Named Kaleidoscopy to evoke the fascinating play of reflections generated by the interaction of color and light, the collection is an invitation to discover the richness, multiple layers and inspiring facets behind each of the Maison’s creations. Once again, living and vivid stones serve as an inexhaustible source of inspiration for the Roman jeweler, conveying the charisma, effervescence and emotion of the Bulgari style.

