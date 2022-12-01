The show must go on. Four days after the earthquake that devastated Juventus, the old Juventus board of directors will meet under the “prorogatio” regime to approve the draft of the new 2021-22 budget. Meanwhile, yesterday for Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and Maurizio Arrivabene, who resigned on Monday from their respective positions as president, deputy and managing director of Juventus, the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office presented a request for indictment as part of the Prisma investigation, which investigates the accounts of the Juventus club from 2018 to 2021.