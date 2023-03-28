Season to forget for Pasquale Mazzocchi. The Salernitana winger, already out of action from November to February due to a problem with a knee ligament, is still forced to stop due to a muscle injury to a buttock. In Milan stop in Kalulu due to a calf injury. Nzola dello Spezia is doing better but is disqualified. Season over for Sirigu and Karsdorp. In Bologna, after Arnautovic, Zirkzee is also in doubt. Here is the situation team by team between disqualified and unavailable