6
Season to forget for Pasquale Mazzocchi. The Salernitana winger, already out of action from November to February due to a problem with a knee ligament, is still forced to stop due to a muscle injury to a buttock. In Milan stop in Kalulu due to a calf injury. Nzola dello Spezia is doing better but is disqualified. Season over for Sirigu and Karsdorp. In Bologna, after Arnautovic, Zirkzee is also in doubt. Here is the situation team by team between disqualified and unavailable
ANOTHER STOP FOR MAZZOCCHI, GLUTEAL INJURY
- Season to forget for Pasquale Mazzocchi. The Salernitana winger underwent surgery on 24 November to reconstruct the medial collateral ligament of his right knee. He had returned on 26 February with Monza and had played in the starting lineup against Milan and Bologna. Just against the rossoblu he had left the field for a blow to the shoulder. Now the muscle problem that risks keeping him out for a month
ATALANTA (28th matchday: Cremonese-Atalanta)
- DJIMSIT: first degree lesion of the semimembranosus muscle of the left thigh. Possible recovery for the 28th
- BUYERS: hamstring injury. Returns in April
- HATEBOER: breaking of the crusader. He had surgery. Season over
BOLOGNA (28th matchday: Bologna-Udinese)
- DOMINGUEZ: Right knee sprain. Returns early April
- I CHANGE IT: physical problem. Recoverable for the 28th
- ARNAUTOVIC: extensor brevis muscle lesion of the right foot, 2-3 weeks off
- CIRCLE: ankle sprain, to be evaluated for the 28th