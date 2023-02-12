Second consecutive victory for the Juventus which, after the 3-0 in Salerno, wins narrowly at the Stadium against Fiorentina. Another success without conceding a goal for the bianconeri, as it contributes to the satisfaction shown by Massimiliano Allegri in the post match. “In the final Fiorentina were coming up front to equalize the match, we had had good chances to make it 2-0 without being able to do so. In the end we needed a lot of attention, the boys defended well and were good – said the coach -. The match was fought, I’m happy with what the boys did and I can only thank them. It is not an easy moment, we have had to re-establish the objectives, fortunately ours now is to go back up. Now we are one point from seventh place, this is already a good result. We’ll have the Europa League on Thursday, then we’ll need to continue in the league. We had a good game up front, we had a couple of chances with Kostic and other favorable situations, while Fiorentina had them on two of our wrong clearances”. Then on the singles in the offensive phase he added: “Chiesa in the first half started on the left, with Di Maria on the right and we had numerical superiority. Then when Amrabat moved to Di Maria, I put Chiesa on that side. Federico has to play a little more inside the pitch, he’s improving and this evening too he made himself available to the team, Di Maria also sacrificed a lot. The trident also on Thursday? It’s not a question of modules, but of team balance. The season is not all the same: there are moments in which the team can support each other and when not, I have to be good at identifying the right period”.

“The goal now is to beat the teams in front of us one at a time. On the offside…”

The bianconeri seemed to have raised their heads after the difficulties of January: “After the sentence following the match in Naples there was a reaction against Atalanta, against Monza instead the undertow arrived and therefore it took a little adaptation – explained Allegri -. We set ourselves goals, to reach the teams in front one at a time and in two games we came within 1 of seventh place. That said, the standings shouldn’t be confused with the points we scored despite the defeat against Monza at home: at the moment we’d be second at 44 points, otherwise what the lads did would be diminished, but now the goal is to overtake Udinese . But even this gives you stimuli. The Europa League is a goal, as is the Italian Cup and overcoming the teams ahead of us in the league, then let’s see where we’ll be at the end of the season”. the team because they understood the difficult moment – he said -, then there are some fans who decide who is good or bad regardless, enter and are booed: as happens for Kean, De Sciglio or sometimes Paredes. They are Juventus players, everyone is needed right now. I think it’s disrespectful towards the players, then if you lose afterwards it’s right to take the boos. Wenger says that ‘the light’ has to come back on the offside? I agree, it’s not right to cancel them by a hair, otherwise you have to shave them all”.