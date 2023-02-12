Home World The French philosopher René Schérer has died: he contested the principles of Western education
The French philosopher René Schérer has died: he contested the principles of Western education

The French philosopher René Schérer has died: he contested the principles of Western education

PARIS – The French philosopher Rene Schererprotagonist of the debate on the “pedagogy of difference” which contested the roots the Western education systemtheorist who revived the thought of utopian socialism, died in Châtillon, in the Haute-Seine department, at the age of 100.

The funeral was held privately on Thursday 9 February at the headquarters of the Chambault funeral home in Châtillon and the announcement of his death was given by the Association d’études fouriéristes, which is responsible for spreading the thought of the French philosopher Charles Fourier ( 1772-1837).

