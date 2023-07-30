Home » «Juve? I don’t think the deal will go through”- Corriere TV
Sports

«Juve? I don’t think the deal will go through”- Corriere TV

An Inter fan residing in Belgium has posted on Tiktok the video of his interaction with Lukaku outside the sports center near Brussels where Romelu is training these days.
The first question is whether he will really end up at Juventus, then another begs him at least to don’t say «Forza Juve» when (and if really) he will wear black and white. Lukaku’s reaction, beyond the circumstantial smiles of those who cannot say what he would like, however arrives at the end of the film: “No, no, I don’t think the deal will go through …”, referring precisely to the (possible) move to black and white.

July 30, 2023 – Updated July 30, 2023, 4:36 pm

