Home Sports Juve-Inter: Inzaghi accuses two players for the goals conceded. He was angry with …
Sports

Juve-Inter: Inzaghi accuses two players for the goals conceded. He was angry with …

by admin
Juve-Inter: Inzaghi accuses two players for the goals conceded. He was angry with …

In both goals of Juve Kostic could have been stopped with a foul, but Barella and Bellanova did not intervene on the Serbian

Filip Kostic was the man of the match for Juventus-Inter. But the feeling, which emerged already during the match, that the Inter players could do something more to stop the Serbian’s two progressions on the networks, was confirmed by the statements of Simone Inzaghi. “We also need work on the goals conceded, such as the two goals collected in the counterattack, in which we could have made two fouls. A team like ours cannot help but stop those actions.

STRETCHER AND BELLANOVA

Especially in the action of the first goal, Barella limits himself to observing Kostic’s advance without spending a foul that would certainly have cost him the yellow card, but which would have avoided worse troubles. Bellanova’s hesitation on the second goal is less evident, however the full-back could have blocked the Serbian before the dribbling to return followed by an assist for Fagioli.

November 7 – 00:05

© breaking latest news

See also  Inter, right to confirm Handanovic as owner?

You may also like

Work together, serve meticulously, serve safely and orderly...

Juve-Inter, Rabiot: “It is not true that we...

Futsal, women’s Serie A: today’s results, Falconara wins

Inzaghi after Juve-Inter: “The 2-0 doesn’t fit, it...

After the enterprise on Samoa, Italy studies Australia

Mourinho on Roma-Lazio: “Little clarity, but it’s an...

Serie C, the results of today’s matches: Catanzaro,...

The Pordenone has fun with a five and...

Serie C: goal by goalkeeper Lewandowski of Messina...

With tooth and nail, the Old Wild West...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy