Filip Kostic was the man of the match for Juventus-Inter. But the feeling, which emerged already during the match, that the Inter players could do something more to stop the Serbian’s two progressions on the networks, was confirmed by the statements of Simone Inzaghi. “We also need work on the goals conceded, such as the two goals collected in the counterattack, in which we could have made two fouls. A team like ours cannot help but stop those actions.