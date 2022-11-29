Home Sports Juve investigation, the federal prosecutor asks for the capital gains documents
Juve investigation, the federal prosecutor asks for the capital gains documents

The FIGC federal prosecutor’s office asked the Turin prosecutors for the documents on the case of capital gains linked to Juventus. The documents arrived at the prosecutor’s office, as far as we know, two days ago, and are currently being examined to assess whether there are grounds for revoking the sporting sentence on capital gains, for which Juve was also acquitted on appeal, and in the case for the opening of a new file.

