The great excluded of the advance scheduled at the Franchi between Fiorentina and Juventus could be the former on duty: Dusan Vlahovic. The hypothesis that Max Allegri will keep him out of the game, at least from the beginning, to catch his breath a few days after his debut in the Champions League against PSG, is concrete. Not sure yet, though. The coach will dissolve the reserves in the next few hours, until that moment at least three hypotheses for the attack will remain open: the trident, in fact, with Milik between Kostic and Di Maria; the relay between the Pole and Dusan; or the heavy duo Vlahovic-Milik, who had the opportunity to try something in recent training sessions. This last solution would push the bianconeri to configure themselves with a clearer 4-4-2: the surprise move should not be ruled out.