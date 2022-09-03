Still many doubts about the formation to be opposed to Fiorentina: the most probable hypothesis remains a relay with the Pole from 1 ‘
The great excluded of the advance scheduled at the Franchi between Fiorentina and Juventus could be the former on duty: Dusan Vlahovic. The hypothesis that Max Allegri will keep him out of the game, at least from the beginning, to catch his breath a few days after his debut in the Champions League against PSG, is concrete. Not sure yet, though. The coach will dissolve the reserves in the next few hours, until that moment at least three hypotheses for the attack will remain open: the trident, in fact, with Milik between Kostic and Di Maria; the relay between the Pole and Dusan; or the heavy duo Vlahovic-Milik, who had the opportunity to try something in recent training sessions. This last solution would push the bianconeri to configure themselves with a clearer 4-4-2: the surprise move should not be ruled out.
LIKELY CHOICES
Perin is ready to make up for the absence of Szczesny, as in the first two races of the championship. Danilo could again propose himself as a central defender, next to Bremer (who is fine), with De Sciglio right back and Alex Sandro on the left. Ready to return to Serie A, and to debut with the Juve shirt, the latest arrival: Paredes. The Argentine should immediately take over the direction, hijacking Locatelli in the role of left midfielder. McKennie this time appears to be the favorite over Miretti, while Rabiot has not been called up following a hematoma remedied after a blow in the last match with Spezia (but he will be ready for Paris). Forward, Kostic sure of the place, Cuadrado towards the bench. For Vlahovic, Milik and Di Maria there are only two shirts.
September 2, 2022 (change September 2, 2022 | 22:37)
