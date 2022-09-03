BELLUNO. Crossing regulated by a luminous sign. Late at night, when all the street lamps in the city go to sleep – so the bill becomes a little lighter – there is a Sois sign that instead stays awake and lends a hand to passing motorists. La PiZeta, a company specializing in heating systems, has decided to give a service to the community: “Our hamlet remains completely in the dark from 2 to 5 in the morning and we are talking about an intersection, which should always be illuminated, because some presents “, explains the owner Paolo Zampieri,” on the one hand you go to Chiesurazza, on the other to Mier and the traffic never fails, it is clear that it is less during the night hours. Our sign is not very large, however it is sufficient to replace, in some way, the light of the street lamps, with the hope that the situation will return to normal as soon as possible. It would mean that there is no longer an energy crisis ».

It is not a question of advertising, but rather of the Highway Code and safety on the public road. Has anyone shown their gratitude by seeing this one light in the dark? «Our neighbor Silvano Serafini, better known as the“ Gray Bear ”, thanked us. Moreover, he was a bit of the inspiration behind the initiative and we gladly agreed to his idea ».

Patience for the electricity bill that will arrive: “It will certainly arrive, but we remain convinced that, in case of need, each of us must do something for the community”, concludes Paolo Zampieri, “a small contribution, so that road accidents occur, among other things in the middle of houses, with consequences that could also be very serious ».