The decision of the Federal Court of Appeal to increase the penalty requested by the public prosecutor’s office against Juventus, from 9 to 15 points, caused an earthquake on social media as expected. Anger and dismay are the most common reactions among Juventus fans. “Make your championship, Italian football ends tonight. It was a pleasure to see you lose” commented a user. “Let’s retire the team now!” it is the extreme request of another. The disappointment also derives from the fact that Juve was the only club to receive a penalty. “Do you remember the home game against Salernitana, and do you still trust these people? Italian football is sick. Juventus always and only pays, as always. Enough!”. “In summary, the capital gains are the result of a market transaction between two sports clubs at the time of reaching an agreement, but only Juventus pays. This country from today is even more vomiting. We’ll come back pissed off.” The solution, for some, is a kind of embargo. “No more players for the FIGC national team. Just buy players in Italy. Press silence indefinitely”.

Like Calciopoli — The references to Calciopoli are almost automatic: “15 points only to Juve, the others acquitted. Another Calciopoli. If you leave us alone by not fighting this time too, I assure you that you will have an empty stadium, and all the rest you deserve”. And again: “Juventus now have to defend themselves as they should. Not like in 2006. We have to go all the way even with extreme decisions”. But someone takes it philosophically, noting that qualification for the Champions League is not compromised. “You only need to win the Europa League to go to the Champions League anyway.” See also Semplici and Cagliari to come: "Let's start again from the end of last season"

THE RIVALS — The ruling however was welcomed by rival supporters. We read on Twitter: “The dreams of children have won who, while they fall asleep with the ball dreaming of wearing their team’s number 10 shirt, can hope that one day Vicenza, Verona, Turin will win a title because the football is the same for everyone”. A much more ironic tenor when Napoli are involved: “Last Friday 5-1. Today, Friday, 15 penalty points. By changing the order of the addends (5 and 1), the result does not change”. “If the latest news is confirmed, it will be curious to note how from one Friday to the next many Juventus fans went from the (wrong) prediction of -4 by Napoli to a certainty of -25. Sorry”. Finally, a joke. “15 penalty points in the standings. Schools closed in Naples”.

