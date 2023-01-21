New York – IS Obama without being Obama. Kind in manners, charismatic, “progressive on social issues” but “conservative on tax issues”, a mix that has also conquered the moderates and Hollywood stars, the people of the street and the ladies of television lounges. Wes Moore44 years old, first African-American governor in Maryland historythe third ‘black’ governor of America and the only one currently in office in the United States, has one more characteristic than the former president Barack Obama: it was also war veteran.

On the day when Joe Biden crosses the two-year mark Presidency, Democrats look to the party’s rising star with hope tinged with urgency. IS from the day of Biden’s inauguration in the White House, January 20, 2021, which began on democratic casting on the successor. The trial involved Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Vice President Kamala Harris.



(afp)

Now it’s Moore’s turn, born in Takoma Park, Maryland, fatherless at the age of four, raised in the Bronx with a Jamaican mother, two sisters and grandparents. He was many things: model student, military academy cadet, international relations graduate, child fooball star. After the attack of 9/11 decided to enlist and left for theAfghanistan, where he remained for two years, earning the rank of captain of the 82nd Airborne Division, that of special operations with paratroopers. Nine years ago, the leave. And the beginning of a new career, from Rambo to Wall Street’s Gordon Gekko: manager at Deutsche Bank in Manhattan and Citibank, then investor, then founder of a television production company, then producer for the show Oprah Winfrey, the sultana of American television. There began the countdown that brought him here. The veteran built his social vein, producing documentary films about Americans, such as “All the Difference,” which chronicles the journey of two young African-Americans from the Chicago suburbs from high school to college and beyond.



(afp)

In 2000 the publication of his most famous book, “The Other Wes Moore”, in which he told the story of two boys with the same name, one, he, became a captain and producer, the other, a member of a gang and convicted to live in a two-by-three-metre cell after a policeman was murdered. Obama only became a successful producer and writer after being president. Moore is forging ahead. But politics was already there before him, ever since at the age of 18, in an interview with the New York Times, the son of immigrants had confessed his dream: to study law and become involved in politics. Twelve years later, in 2008, he would make his first speech at the Democratic convention, in support of Obama.



(afp)

Moore has been accused of having sweetened the story of his adolescence a little too much, and from now on his biography will be X-rayed, but his ease in speaking to people has opened the doors to a rapid political career. In February 2021 he ran for governor of Maryland, it was supported by the big names in the party, from Nancy Pelosi to the Obamas, from the daughter of the Clintons, Chelsea, to the director Spike Leeand then the singers Maxwell and Rahee DeVaughn, the rapper Ice Cube and, of course, Oprah, who presented the swearing-in ceremony for governor in front of five thousand people.

Among the donors are Netflix founder Reed Hastings, the parents of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, bankers and investors. Investors linked to the outgoing governor, Republican Larry Hogan, have funded the Moore campaign four times more than that of challenger, Trumpian Dan Cox. Also the police sided with him: The Fraternal Order of Constables of Maryland endorsed him. Moore won, sworn in and made history. Like everyone else, he too says that he wasn’t looking for the stage. But now he takes center stage, and Democrats will be following his every move. The hope is that a predestined will be confirmed and will do it quickly, to be able to write another page of American history: as president.