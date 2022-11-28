Home Sports Juve revolution, the entire board of directors resigns: Andrea Agnelli is no longer president
End of an era: Andrea Agnelli is no longer the president of Juventus. An extraordinary board of directors of the club in the evening sanctioned the forfeiture of the board, with the resignation of all members, in view of the shareholders’ meeting on 27 December and a budget to be approved with 254 million euros in losses. In addition to the president, number two Pavel Nedved, the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene and the board members Laurence Debroux, Massimo Della Ragione, Katryn Fink, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, Giorgio Tacchia and Suzanne Keywood resigned.

