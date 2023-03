Juve goes on, they come back in 72 seconds and then poker drops against Sampdoria. Two headed goals open the match: first Bremer, then Rabiot. Stankovic’s team comeback in just over a minute with Augello and Djuricic. The challenge changes in the second half with a brace from Rabiot that brings Juve back forward. Vlahovic misses a penalty, then Soulé closes it in recovery (first goal for black and white). Allegri seventh with 38 points, always at the bottom of Sampdoria

