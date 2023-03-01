Home Sports Juve, the run-up to Europe continues: the performance in the derby makes Allegri smile
Juve, the run-up to Europe continues: the performance in the derby makes Allegri smile

The victory in the derby, the fourth in a row, gives Allegri many reasons to smile. Meanwhile, the ranking which, pending the decision of the CONI sports guarantee board, says that the Juventus is seventh and the European zone is closer. Then the team’s reaction to the double disadvantage came after two defensive levities and a wrong attitude, especially at 1-1, without giving pressure and with Juventus too low, allowing Turin to dribble easily. Better in the second half with goals from the former Bremer and Rabiot. The Frenchman scored his seventh goal of the season, a record for him in his career.

Successful choices

Smiles Allegri also for Kostic’s continued growth, on the ninth assist, decisive man on the left in this 3-5-2. And the courageous choice to entrust the central role in the middle of the field to the newcomer Barrenechea. The boy born in 2001 made his own, you could not ask for more. For Paredes, beyond the statements of circumstance, it is a real bummer. Only a few months ago he lifted the world cup, today he is a foreign object to Juve. And with Pogba reviewing the field after almost 11 months and gradually making his contribution, for Paredes, strongly desired by Allegri but never able to offer a sufficient performance, the way back to Paris at the end of the season it is already marked.

