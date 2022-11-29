The news came like a bolt from the blue. Juventus fans are “divided”, between those who believe this decision is right and those who regret the past

There are those who have channeled the sense of bewilderment towards the past and wanted to express sincere thanks to a management characterized by the record of championships. Someone else instead preferred to look to the future, in the hope that this revolution will lead the new management to involve a beloved flag like Alessandro Del Piero. Using a photo of the former captain, a user invokes him thus: “Juventus to those who really love it. Come and save us”.

between past and present — In general, there is a desire to look to the future in view of the disappointing recent years: “The Juventus board of directors made a courageous choice, especially in the vicinity of the centenary of the Agnelli presidency. A huge thank you to the President for these wonderful years. Never a sentence was more apt: ‘Change before you have to'”.

In the same vein: “After this resignation I think that hard times await us at Juventus. Thanks for everything, president. I haven’t liked you lately but I don’t forget all the trophies you gave us”. And again: “I was, and am, one of the supporters that Agnelli had already been at the end of the race for at least three years. So I thank him for everything he has done, but that’s right. The timing isn’t the best, which leaves me think very badly. Let’s see”. After all, like the players, the presidents also pass while the club remains: “It’s the end of an unrepeatable era. But Juventus is more important than players, managers and any other professional who has been part of it. To Andrea Agnelli a huge thank you for the wonderful years and cultural innovation in the world of football.” See also Juventus article: The last season of Ronaldo’s zebra career begins in the era of Uncle Ji’s second entry into the palace? _Season

l’ironia — An event of this magnitude becomes an easy pretext for irony. “It comes well and ends badly” writes someone, playing with the surname of the outgoing CEO. The parallel with politics is easily predictable, on social media the juxtapositions are above all with the centre-left. Thus we go from “Enrico Letta towards the presidency of Juventus” to “Agnelli resigns as president of Juventus and founds Juve Viva”. Precisely Agnelli was one of the main supporters of the Superlega, whose feasibility could be further reduced: “Today the chances that it will actually be done officially and irreparably drop to zero, since the first promoter has left the scene”. Finally, there are also those who put themselves in the shoes of the rival fans: “As an Inter fan I feel like saying one thing: it will be what it will be with his strengths and weaknesses but I see Lapo Elkann very well as president of Juventus”.

November 28, 2022 (change November 28, 2022 | 23:12)

