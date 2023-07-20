Juventus and Lukaku Reach Agreement on €9 Million Annual Salary: Will Lukaku Join the Italian Giants?

Title: Juventus and Lukaku Reach Agreement on Personal Terms with €9 Million Annual Salary

Date: July 19, 2022

In a stunning turn of events, Belgian center Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea seems uncertain as reports reveal that he has reached a personal agreement with Italian giants Juventus. According to sources, Lukaku has agreed on a contract with an annual salary reaching up to €9 million. This offer reportedly exceeds what his current club, Inter Milan, can match.

Lukaku, who ended his one-year loan spell with Inter Milan this summer, was expected to return to Chelsea. However, with the emergence of Nkunku, the Belgian international finds himself surplus to requirements at the London-based club. As a result, Lukaku has been exploring alternative options for his future.

The news of Lukaku’s potential move to Juventus was brought to light by Zazzaroni, the editor-in-chief of the renowned Italian media outlet “Corriere dello Sport.” The report states that Juventus is keen to bring Lukaku on board but is awaiting the successful sale of Dusan Vlahovic before making a formal move.

The 30-year-old Lukaku, widely regarded as one of the best center forwards in the world, has had a remarkable career marred by ups and downs. After spending two successful seasons with Inter Milan, where his market value soared to €100 million, Lukaku made a high-profile transfer to Chelsea for a staggering fee of €113 million.

However, Lukaku struggled to find his place in manager Thomas Tuchel’s tactics at Chelsea. Not fitting the mold of a traditional center forward, Lukaku faced difficulties gaining the coach’s trust and soon expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan after just a few months. In response, the Nerazzurri also expressed interest in bringing back their formidable center forward, leading to Lukaku’s loan move back to the San Siro in the summer of 2022.

With the prospect of reuniting with his strike partner Lautaro Martinez at Inter Milan, Lukaku’s decision to join Juventus comes as a surprise. The personal agreement reached between Lukaku and Juventus is reported to be a 3+1 contract, indicating a potential long-term commitment from both parties.

While the deal between Lukaku and Juventus seems promising, it remains contingent on the successful sale of Vlahovic. Lukaku will anxiously await the resolution of this situation as he looks to secure his future and continue his impressive journey in professional football.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sohu, an informational platform that solely provides information storage services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

