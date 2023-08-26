Juventus, Chiesa tempted by Liverpool?

Church it could end up in Liverpool in these final days of negotiations and trigger a real waltz of the strikers. With Salah tempted by Arabia, Kloop has put the Juventus winger on his short list. Juventus awaits news because they would not be able to refuse a super offer from the Reds. This is why various market options are reopened.

Fabio Miretti continues to be outgoing. The player, second allwebmarketended up in Lecce’s sights. Corvino is weaving the lines to have the central player on dry loan. Monza and Salernitana also like the midfielder, but the Giallorossi seem to be favorites right now.

Second SportmediasetLiverpool intend to bet on Frederick Church in case of farewell of Salah. The Egyptian is being courted by Al Ittihad willing to put 115 million euros on the plate for the winger. At those figures, Liverpool would say yes and go to Juventus, valued at around 60 million. There Juventus he couldn’t say no to that figure. At the moment, however, the indispensable offer has not arrived at Liverpool. The situation therefore remains in stanby.

Moise Kean is always outgoing Juventus, but its transfer is difficult. According to the portal calciomercato.com, Fulham reportedly backed out of the striker race. Sevilla remains in the race. Lost Correa, the Andalusian club could fall back on the Italian. However, the Andalusians would like the player on loan with part of the salary paid by Juve. Not the best for the bianconeri who will hardly give up under these conditions.

Second Sky Sport, the Juventus would be rethinking Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard would return to Turin in case of Kean’s departure. Contacts with the player would have already started, to the point that Allegri would have called Alvaro to check his availability. However, the negotiation with Atletico will not be simple, given that the Spaniards would like the payment of the 21 million euro clause.

Second Tuttosportthe Juventus would have a tug of war with Atalanta for Holm. The player would have reached an agreement with Giuntoli, but at the moment the Bianconeri have no resources to sink the blow. For this reason, the transfer of the winger remains complicated, unless a sale that unlocks the operation.

