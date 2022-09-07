torino

New tiles on Allegri’s head, in view of tonight’s Champions League debut. Di Maria did not leave for Paris, Pogba is forced to have an operation: so the technician continues not to be able to count on the hits of the summer. The Fideo has not recovered from the adductor hassles and after yesterday morning’s refinement it was decided not to take him for the first in the Champions League.

The worst news comes from Pogba: the Octopus tried to run on the pitch, but the knee did not give the desired answers. So the Frenchman ends up under the knife for a meniscectomy, the recovery times are dramatically lengthened.

Because the former Manchester United hoped to return in a couple of weeks, but now even his World Cup is incredibly at risk: in fact, a huge question mark remains on the new timing of return. “We have to be realistic, I hope he will make it to the World Cup, but I won’t have it before January,” Allegri said in the press conference on the eve of Paris. In the background, all the extra-football events remain to further disturb the Frenchman, with the family quarrel on which we still need to shed light.

In the meantime, however, Juventus’ concentration is all on the Champions League debut against PSG. «You need 10 points to go through – Allegri’s accounts in view of the group completed by the Portuguese of Benfica and the Israelis of Maccabi Haifa – and it will be a fun match: in my opinion PSG is the number one favorite team. Being there in matches like this is a pride and we will have to live up to it ».

In Galtier’s attack there are the stars Messi, Neymar and Mbappé: “They are three extraordinary players, we will have to be good at limiting them when they have the ball at their feet,” the coach warned his defenders. And, among these, there will also be Leonardo Bonucci: “The most important match is this, it is always nice to play against these champions – said the captain on the eve of the appointment – even if we will compete for the next round with Benfica”.

AC Milan also on the pitch

Milan has now become great. And he must prove it in the pit of the Red Bull Arena, home of Salzburg. We return to the Champions League with the hope of overcoming the group, showing that the psychological difficulties of the past season have now been overcome. «The mission is to demonstrate that last year’s experience has served us and that we have grown. Starting with a positive result – Stefano Pioli admits – would be important. I reminded the team that many of us were making our Champions League debuts last year. It was understandable to be insecure and less aware. The team now knows what they have to do to play at these levels: passion, team play and never giving up. We have an opportunity to exploit ». The three points are a must even if the opponent should not be underestimated. –