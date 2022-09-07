BELLUNO. The four companies that manage waste collection will acquire Dolomiti Ambiente. Yesterday’s double summit between the mayors, the Province, the Council of the Waste Basin and the managers of the four public companies ended with a final decision: Bellunum, Valpe Ambiente, Ecomont and Ponte Servizi.

The meetings, requested by the Province and the Council of the Basin, were necessary after the deadlock in which the negotiations between Palazzo Piloni and the companies had ended, which in two years have never managed to reach an agreement on the value of Dolomiti Ambiente. The continuation of the operation, in fact already decided from the beginning also through official acts of the municipal councils, was causing a series of problems that became increasingly serious for the Province and the Council of the Basin, but also for the service itself and therefore for all citizens.

The first consequence of yesterday’s decision will be the suspension (and therefore the cancellation) of the tender that the Province had already prepared to sell Dolomiti Ambiente. A step that had become mandatory, given that Palazzo Piloni is forced to dispose of the company that disposes of waste and manages the Maserot, no longer functional, but had already largely exceeded the legal deadlines imposed to implement this step.

Now that the mayors have reiterated their will, putting a firm point on the issue, the president of the province will be able to stop the race and the parties will be able to bring the operation to a conclusion. In reality it will still take some time, because several acts are missing to proceed, but the fact that the road has been traced makes the Province breathe a sigh of relief. Yesterday’s agreement was reached in two phases: with the first meeting, the mayors met the leaders of the four companies that share the waste collection service in the province and which are all in public hands, that is, of the Belluno municipalities served. except for Valpe Ambiente where the (still public) company from the upper Treviso area, Contarina, is also present.

«Today the strategic value of the Dolomiti Ambiente company has been recognized. Now we are moving forward in a delicate and at the same time fundamental game for the future of the provincial territory in a complex matter such as that of waste management ». This was jointly stated by the President of the Province of Belluno, Roberto Padrin, and the President of the Council of Basin Waste, Milena De Zanet, on the sidelines of the assembly of mayors.

36 Municipalities were represented (including mayors, deputies and delegates) and 32 voted to go ahead with the sale of Dolomiti Ambiente spa. The 4 abstentions, by newly installed municipal administrations, were motivated by the request for further analyzes and clarifications. «At this point we will convene the waste collection companies to discuss the acquisition and define the operating procedures. A meeting that we would like to organize already this week », explains Padrin. «You can go to negotiation saytta as there are the three fundamental requisites foreseen by the Madia law, namely the public company, the public interest and the fair market value. Moreover, the mandate for direct assignment by the companies had already been defined a couple of years ago ». The procedure for the sale of Dolomiti Ambiente spa will therefore be defined during the next meeting.

«We are satisfied and we believe that thanks to some clarifications arrived in recent months, the strategic value of the Dolomiti Ambiente company has been reaffirmed, which exceeds the mere market value», comment Padrin and De Zanet. “The company is fundamental for the territory and this has been unanimously understood”.

“Today not only the value of the company has been recognized, but the desire for autonomy of the entire provincial territory in the field of waste management has been reaffirmed”, adds the provincial councilor in charge of the environment, Simone Deola. «It is a step forward that is anything but obvious, very important for the future of the Belluno area. I thank the mayors for understanding this step and for showing a sense of collaboration ».