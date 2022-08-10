A seventeen year old and a twenty year old were stopped and reported by the carabinieri at midnight on Monday

CASIER. They had made an appointment at public park in via Lorenzo da Ponte a Casier, a seventeen-year-old from Treviso and a twenty-year-old Senegalese, the first with a small knife with an 8 cm blade in his pocket, the other with a few grams of hashish with him. Maybe a smoking date, maybe a purchase. The fact is that shortly thereafter they saw themselves illuminated by the headlights of one of the Treviso Carabinieri patrols engaged in day and night control of the parks and the busiest public areas.

The two young people could not help but stop and be checked. The search revealed the folding knifeof which the 17 year old has not clarified the usefulness, and the doses of “smoke”.

For the minor from Treviso, the complaint was made for carrying arms capable of offending, for the 20-year-old Senegalese the report for taking drugs.

The carabinieri reaffirm their commitment to the control of all public areas in the hinterland and in the capital especially in this summer period when they are frequented by families and even until late in the evening for a bit of refreshment.