Home News With his knife and hashish in Casier’s park
News

With his knife and hashish in Casier’s park

by admin
With his knife and hashish in Casier’s park

A seventeen year old and a twenty year old were stopped and reported by the carabinieri at midnight on Monday

CASIER. They had made an appointment at public park in via Lorenzo da Ponte a Casier, a seventeen-year-old from Treviso and a twenty-year-old Senegalese, the first with a small knife with an 8 cm blade in his pocket, the other with a few grams of hashish with him. Maybe a smoking date, maybe a purchase. The fact is that shortly thereafter they saw themselves illuminated by the headlights of one of the Treviso Carabinieri patrols engaged in day and night control of the parks and the busiest public areas.

The two young people could not help but stop and be checked. The search revealed the folding knifeof which the 17 year old has not clarified the usefulness, and the doses of “smoke”.

For the minor from Treviso, the complaint was made for carrying arms capable of offending, for the 20-year-old Senegalese the report for taking drugs.

The carabinieri reaffirm their commitment to the control of all public areas in the hinterland and in the capital especially in this summer period when they are frequented by families and even until late in the evening for a bit of refreshment.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Canoe, the World Cup starts. Ivrea lights up with joy and happiness. Crowd at the inauguration parade

You may also like

Grape festival in the 2022 edition Boccio plays...

LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini...

Genoa, a young right-wing extremist goes to fight...

Zhou Xiaohui: Tangshan Assault Case Undocumented, Mental Hospital...

Covid, in Fvg 956 new infections and one...

One-off bonus of one thousand euros for fragile...

New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control |...

Cut in excise duties, there is an extension...

Venice-Treviso bus, Mom against Actv. “The service remains...

¼á³ÖÒÔÖýÀÎÖÐ»ªÃñ×å¹²Í¬ÌåÒâÊ¶ÎªÖ÷Ïß ¼Ó¿ì½¨ÉèÐÒ¸£ÃÀÀö·±ÈÙºÍÐ³ÐÂ±ß½®-ºÚºÓÐÂÎÅÍø-¶«±±Íø

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy