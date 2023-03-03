Home Sports Juventus, double tunnel in the bullock for Chiesa and Vlahovic. And Pogba mocks them. VIDEO
Juventus, double tunnel in the bullock for Chiesa and Vlahovic. And Pogba mocks them. VIDEO

And “bullock” as many do during a workout. More rare, however, that within a few seconds you can witness a double tunnel, with two champions mocked and… “mocked”. The atmosphere at Juventus, with the Bianconeri preparing for Sunday evening’s match against Roma, is relaxed, and this can also be seen from moments like this. They end up in the middle of the bull Church and Vlahovic and when Of Maria mockery of the first with a tunnel rises an “oooh” of amazement. A few moments pass, the comrades (and Chiesa) have not yet recovered, ball ad Alex Sandro and the Brazilian defender pulls another magic out of the hat, always freeing himself with a tunnel from Vlahovic. Second “ovation”, and at this point Paul Pogba can’t resist anymore: with his hands in his hair he starts yelling “Oh my God”, to then go and congratulate the authors of the plays, shaking hands with Di Maria and Alex Sandro. And Vlahovic? Pogba reserves only for him a laugh.

