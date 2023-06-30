Juventus, it’s Giuntoli’s day: how the transfer market is changing

Cristiano Giuntoli is about to become an executive of the Juventus. The bianconeri have already scored their first market coup with Weah and Manna is proving to be up to the task, but it is clear that with Giuntoli an important change of pace will be given. Napoli has finally freed the manager who is ready to open a new cycle in black and white. There are several names that the bianconeri are viewing, but it is clear that relying on one of the best DS in Italian football will also lead to choices that have not been taken into consideration so far.

Chestnuts at Juventus: 55%

Chestnuts could be the second reinforcement to the right of Juventus called to alternate with Weah. Giutoli knows the Belgian well who was on the verge of moving to Naples at the time of Atalanta. Now there could be a reunion in Turin. Manna has continued the negotiation with Leicester and Giuntoli could close it. According to Sports Courier the negotiation could undergo an acceleration as early as next week.

Parisi to Juventus: 50%

Fabiano Parisi it was also a goal of Napoli and it is to be believed that Giuntoli will bring this negotiation to a close. At the moment, according to what the player’s agent reports, there is no negotiation with the black and whitesbut only an interest. However, the arrival of Giuntoli could significantly accelerate this profile.

Samardzic alla Juventus: 40%

Lazar Samardzic he rises dramatically as a possible reinforcement for the midfield. The Serbian is one of Giuntoli’s dots who tried to take him even when he was in Naples. At this point it is to be believed that the bianconeri will join the race which already sees Milan and Napoli among the suitors. Samardzic perfectly represents the profile that the Bianconeri are looking for, given that he is young and has great prospects. The midfielder’s valuation is around 20 million.

Koopmeiners to Juventus: 30%

Another name that Giuntoli likes a lot is that of Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman costs around 40 million and has jumped to the top of the preferences in the event of the sale of Cuadrado. Koopmeiners is younger than Milinkovic-Savic and has a lower salaryall things that make him prefer the Serbian, whose negotiations with Lazio got bogged down after the renewal of Rabiot.

Hojlund to Juventus: 20%

The Juventus for the attack in case of departure of Vlahovic he will throw himself up Hojlund. To relaunch the news is the Gazzetta dello Sport. The Serbian is liked by Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but he will not leave for less than 80 million. Fifty, on the other hand, are needed to snatch the 2003 class from Atalanta. Napoli is already on the player in case of Osimhen’s departure, but it is clear that Juventus will not give up the track.

David Luciani

