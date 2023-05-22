Juventus pike again, but Nedvěd was acquitted

The FIGC handed down the penalty shortly before kick-off in Juventus’ league match at Empoli. The Turin club dropped from second to seventh in the Serie A table after the countdown, losing five points to AC Milan, who moved up to fourth place, which is the last to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Juventus initially lost 15 points in the table due to the affair, but this penalty was overturned by the Court of Appeal in April and the case was returned to the football authorities for a new hearing. FIGC chief prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné has now requested the deduction of 11 points and penalties for Nedvěd and six other former club officials. While the punishment handed down to the club was only slightly lighter than it had requested, all seven officials, including Nedvěd, were acquitted today.

However, former club president Andrea Agnelli and three other top officials, who failed to appeal last month, remained punished. The complete management of Juventus, including Agnelli and Nedvěd, resigned last November, when the Turin prosecutor’s office began to deal with suspicions of falsifying accounting.

According to the authorities, Juventus artificially inflated the market value of its players for several years and recorded excessively high transfer fees in its books. He pretended to have more profits than he actually had.