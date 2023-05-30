Juventus plea agreement for salary maneuvers, the hearing before the Federal Court: maximum fine on the way – breaking latest news

• Juventus asked to negotiate for the second line of inquiry, the one concerning salary maneuvers (HERE what it is about)

• Today the Federal Court is called to ratify the agreement already reached between the club and the FIGC prosecutor

• The club has already been penalized by 10 points for the other strand, the one on capital gains (READ HERE)

12:14 – The plea deal

If the plea agreement had been reached between the club and the prosecutor’s office before the referrals, he would have needed an endorsement from the federal president Gravina (after hearing the Council) and from the Coni general prosecutor. Instead, having arrived at this stage, with the referrals for the salary maneuvers already sent on May 9, then the agreement between the defense and the prosecution is sufficient with the ratification of the Federal Court which, from what it seems, will not be long in coming.

11:43 am – How Juventus -10 was quantified: the reasons

Meanwhile they have been disclosed the reasoning of the Federal Court which penalized Juventus with 10 penalty points, for the responsibility of four top managers, namely Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici, Maurizio Arrivabene and Federico Cherubini. «The sanction of the penalty of 10 (ten) points in the standings to be served in the current sporting season, even from an equitable point of view, proves to be entirely suitable for satisfying the criteria of afflictiveness, proportionality and reasonableness”.

The penalty was commensurate with the responsibilities of the individual managers, the FIGC Court in fact used “a criterion for attributing the related personal responsibilities” which is reflected in the amount of the penalty to be imposed on the sports association, in the following terms:

Fabio Paratici30 months of inhibition: 4 penalty points;

Andrea Agnelli, 24 months of inhibition: 3 penalty points, given the role held as Chairman of the Board of Directors and legal representative of the company;

Maurice Arrivabene24 months of inhibition: 2 penalty points; Federico Cherubini 16 months of inhibition: weighs 1 penalty point. See also Day Around the Bay: Giants Ready Up For Opening Day Against the Yankees

The acquittal of the other board members without signature resulted in a 5-point discount compared to the -15 initially imposed. In fact, the “causal contribution” of non-operating managers has not been proven, as instead requested by the Guarantee College, the “positional responsibility” recognized by the Public Prosecutor’s Office is not enough. Without the responsibility of the “minor” executives, here is the sentence discount.

11:26 – The hearing has begun

The hearing at the National Federal Court in Rome has begun. The lawyers of the Juventus club were present. The company has reached an agreement with the federal prosecutor’s office for the settlement. If the agreement is accepted today, Juve will renounce appealing to any level of judgment in exchange for the reduction of a third of the sentence, which could no longer be changed.

11:12 am – The match against UEFA

Naturally the match with UEFA proceeds parallel to the proceedings before the Italian sports justice system, however it can be hypothesized that even in Nyon they will be able to be satisfied with this move and therefore “settle” for the exclusion from this year’s Cups, precisely avoiding punishments on several years in a row.

11:08 am – Stock Exchange: Juventus +4%

Meanwhile, the Stock Exchange welcomes the announcement of the probable settlement which could already lead to the closure of the second line of inquiry today. Juventus shares gain 4.05% to €0.303.

10:51 am – Save your place in the Conference

It is particularly important for Juventus to maintain seventh place. This is why the club could theoretically accept at most 2-3 additional penalty points (Juventus now have 59 points and Torino and Fiorentina 53, in theory they could all therefore reach 56 with Juve ahead): in this way, if you add , as probable, the one-year exclusion from the Cups by UEFA, Juventus would miss the Conference League. A sacrifice judged tolerable. If he does not qualify for any competition, however, UEFA would trigger the exclusion the first time useful.

10:39 – Face-to-face hearing: about to begin

The hearing is held in presence (the one before the federal court was remotely), before the federal court led by the president Carlo Sica, there are the lawyers of Juventus and the prosecutor Chiné.

10:32 am – Because it is convenient for Juventus

Even more obvious why it is convenient for Juventus, who risked incurring another penalty if a new trial were held. A penalty that could have been calculated either on this season’s standings or on next year’s, forcing the team into a handicap start in the latter case. But the scenario would not have been favorable even if the penalty points had been inflicted on the current standings: not so much because the club risked B (a hypothesis that few believed), but because Juve would have lost every place in European competitions and the possible exclusion coming from UEFA it should have been served at the next qualifier. She would have meant two years outside Europe.

10:22 am – Because it is convenient for the Public Prosecutor’s Office

The Public Prosecutor agrees because it puts an end to this affair, Juventus accepts the previous penalty of 10 points for capital gains issued by the Court of Appeal and renounces any possible appeal, both before the Board of guarantee, and – consequently – before administrative justice. We recall that, for Calciopoli, a 2006 trial, two appeals after 17 years are still pending before the Council of State (the highest body of administrative justice).

10:19 am – The agreement reached See also «Semo returned» to embrace us But we can take one more step

Reached, after a series of interlocutions conducted in the foreground by the president Gianluca Ferrero and the head of the sports area Francesco Calvo, an agreement with the prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné, this morning it is a question of having the imprimatur of the Court which must evaluate the correctness of the legal procedure and the adequacy of the sentence. It is an agreement, a compromise that may leave some supporters of the two parties unhappy, but it also brings advantages to both. The most likely hypothesis is that the club gets away with a maximum fine for this second category, the alternative is to add 2-3 further penalty points.