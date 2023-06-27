Juventus Rabiot, official renewal for one year: the transfer market news

The news was in the air, now the official has arrived: Adrien Rabiot will still be a player of the Juventus. After the total agreement reached in the last few hours, the Juventus club has announced the extension of the French midfielder, who will stay in Turin for another season. “Adrien renews until June 30, 2024 – reads the club’s website – and is ready to experience more emotions with the black and white shirt. 177 appearances, 17 goals scored and three trophies won (a Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup): this is the loot accumulated up to now, destined to be enriched again”.

The figures of the agreement and the social clues

Rabiot and Juventus have reached an agreement for the annual renewal on the basis of the same figures that the class of ’95 has received so far, i.e about 7 million euros net. For the former PSG, who arrived on a free transfer in 2019, it will be there fifth season in Turin. Before the official announcement, the Juventus club had given some clues on social media: first posting a horse and an hourglass on Instagram broadcast channelsthen posting a video on Twitter with two runaway horses on a black and white background, with a clear reference to nickname of French, “Crazy Horse”. Rabiot will therefore be able to continue to lead the Juventus midfield, at least for another season: Max Allegri will restart from him.

