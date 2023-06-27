Home » Juventus Rabiot, official renewal for one year: the transfer market news
Sports

Juventus Rabiot, official renewal for one year: the transfer market news

by admin
Juventus Rabiot, official renewal for one year: the transfer market news

The news was in the air, now the official has arrived: Adrien Rabiot will still be a player of the Juventus. After the total agreement reached in the last few hours, the Juventus club has announced the extension of the French midfielder, who will stay in Turin for another season. “Adrien renews until June 30, 2024 – reads the club’s website – and is ready to experience more emotions with the black and white shirt. 177 appearances, 17 goals scored and three trophies won (a Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup): this is the loot accumulated up to now, destined to be enriched again”.

The figures of the agreement and the social clues

Rabiot and Juventus have reached an agreement for the annual renewal on the basis of the same figures that the class of ’95 has received so far, i.e about 7 million euros net. For the former PSG, who arrived on a free transfer in 2019, it will be there fifth season in Turin. Before the official announcement, the Juventus club had given some clues on social media: first posting a horse and an hourglass on Instagram broadcast channelsthen posting a video on Twitter with two runaway horses on a black and white background, with a clear reference to nickname of French, “Crazy Horse”. Rabiot will therefore be able to continue to lead the Juventus midfield, at least for another season: Max Allegri will restart from him.

See also  After the Champions League, the golden era is over

You may also like

Yongzi Cup Go Masters Tournament kicks off in...

Energy deficit RED-S – Hope for diagnostic methods...

Football: Juve, official renewal of Rabiot until 2024...

Haching’s promotion coach: Sandro Wagner takes over the...

WTA commits to equal prize money at combined...

Porsche and Mercedes – 100 million euros for...

Rooney wants him at DC United-breaking latest news

German volleyball players successful in Nations League

Dalvin Cook’s agent: Playing in Miami ‘always in...

Marchena criticizes the image of politicization of justice:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy