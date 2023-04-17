Home » Juventus shirts for Save The Children up for auction
Sports

Juventus shirts for Save The Children up for auction

by admin
Juventus shirts for Save The Children up for auction

The Serie A match on Saturday 1 April between Juventus and Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium was an event to remember for some Juventus fans

Thanks to the partnership between Juventus and the international fan engagement platform MatchWornShirtJuventus fans from all over the world had the opportunity to win a shirt worn in the match, which comes directly from the pitch.

An initiative that never before has the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri has done throughout its long history: a contact for fans with their idols, a way to be closer to the action than ever, through the match shirt.

The partnership with was therefore inaugurated MatchWornShirtthrough which the Juventus shirts have been auctioned available to all Juventus supporters.

By adhering to this project, Juventus supports Save The Children Italia to guarantee first aid, protection and psychosocial support services to families and children affected by the earthquake in Turkey in February 2023.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Write to us now and let’s design your new Sport Business strategy

See also  Inter, official: Lukaku is a Chelsea player - Sport - Football

You may also like

FC Bayern: A sentence from Tuchel in particular...

World Snooker Championship 2023: Mark Williams beats Jimmy...

Quarterback Jalen Hurts extends at Philadelphia Eagles

NBA on Sky Sports: seven live between 17...

Marathon: Chebet wins again in Boston – Kipchoge...

Juventus, midfield to be re-founded: Tielemans is back...

Paderborn saves the last chance in the fight...

the girl of the last photo of Julia...

FC Barcelona attack Real Madrid

Vandalism by Rostock fans: This is what a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy