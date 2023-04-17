Juventus shirts for Save The Children up for auction

The Serie A match on Saturday 1 April between Juventus and Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium was an event to remember for some Juventus fans

Thanks to the partnership between Juventus and the international fan engagement platform MatchWornShirtJuventus fans from all over the world had the opportunity to win a shirt worn in the match, which comes directly from the pitch.

An initiative that never before has the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri has done throughout its long history: a contact for fans with their idols, a way to be closer to the action than ever, through the match shirt.

The partnership with was therefore inaugurated MatchWornShirtthrough which the Juventus shirts have been auctioned available to all Juventus supporters.

By adhering to this project, Juventus supports Save The Children Italia to guarantee first aid, protection and psychosocial support services to families and children affected by the earthquake in Turkey in February 2023.

