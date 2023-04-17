Home » From Donbass facing Donetsk, where the fighting front has been the same since 2014- Corriere TV
On the Donetsk front, the scenario hasn’t changed since 2014. The landscape hasn’t changed: after 14 months of war they are still fighting on the same lines, the front has never moved.
The damage to civilian structures is many, you can see the effects of heavy bombing and the explosions of Grad missiles are heard in the distance.
In Marinka, between the first and second front lines, there is fear of the presence of drones and attacks from the air due to the weather which facilitates visibility. The villages are now empty, destruction is everywhere. in the last few days a mall in the center has been hit. a school and a town hall were also hit.

April 17, 2023 – Updated April 17, 2023, 4:30 pm

