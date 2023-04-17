Home of the Brasileirão – El Diario

10
This weekend began the first round of the Brasileirão, the Brazilian championship, after the regional cups that take place before each season. São Paulo FC started negatively by losing 1-2 as a visitor to Botafogo; For its part, Fluminense defeated América Mineiro away from home by a score of 0-3. One of the goals was converted by Germán Cano.
