Outside the lines, strong personality and a lot of talent in the feet. Raja Nainggolan continues to be talked about and now is no longer in the spotlight of A league, tells about his past adventures. Like those at Roma when a very famous video of his New Year’s Eve went viral in a few moments: «I will remember it for the rest of my life. Perhaps that was the craziest night. I smoked and said words out of place went around the world. I was attacked by everyone, Roma went on a rampage. And they were right », he said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

He has always chosen to enjoy life: «Nature has given me a gift: I have a physique that has never been affected by the bullshit I’ve done. Of course at 20 you go out every night, now maybe I do two or three evenings, if I like. But I’m not giving up on living. I can also drink a little in the evening, the important thing is then to go on the pitch at three thousand. It is said that I created problems in the changing rooms, but from Piacenza to Cagliari, Roma and Inter I had good relations with everyone. There are comrades that I still feel today ».

Nainggolan has often been compared to Juve, but he has always chosen not to go there: «They may have been the strongest, but I have experience on the pitch against them where they won, and not just for skill. They were facilitated. Against Roma, in 2014, we lost 3-2, with two penalties outside the area». Seven years have passed, now José Mourinho is at the helm of the team: «An instinctive, like me. I like. His reactions always have a reason. Spalletti? He always said things to my face. I’ve heard it lately, we’ve been making fun of each other».

And it was in Rome that he bonded a lot with Francesco Totti: «We love each other, we were happy together. Did I expect her marriage to Ilary to end? It happened to them as it did to many others. Life is not programmable». And speaking of family, Radja’s bond with her sister is very deep: «she is the most important person in my life, together we have suffered and rejoiced. And we’ve been through a lot. When she confided in me that she was a lesbian, I reassured her: she had to be happy and not think about the judgment of others. Don’t worry, I told her. Enjoy your emotions to the fullest”. Today he’s in Serie B with Spal where he arrived thanks to his friend and former partner De Rossi, recently exempted from the club’s technical guidance: «I came for him and after two days they sent him away. If it hadn’t been for him, I wouldn’t even have thought about it. He had strong disagreements with the club, he said so after all. I thought about it and in the end I stayed, despite everything. I have to help them save themselves.”