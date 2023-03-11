news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, MARCH 11 – Nicolò Barella, midfielder for Inter and for the national team, inspires the rhymes of Sardinian raps. Four years after his farewell to the rossoblù shirt of his city, he is still in the heart of Cagliari artists. Just in recent days, his name has appeared in the lyrics of two new releases from the island’s music scene. Often with hip hop words are not tender, but for Barella an exception is made: in both cases he is proudly cited as an example of a Sardinia that has made it.



In the single Tom, by Onibo (born Vittorio Obino), published Thursday at midnight on the Spotify platform, Barella in this sense is compared to Grazia Deledda, Nobel Prize for literature in 1926. Barella’s name shouted with tones of admiration even from Praci (Francesco Contini in his identity card) another well-known exponent of the Sardinian rap scene, often paired with Sgribaz. In this case it is a freestyle posted on Instagram. But Praci, born in 2000, already boasts a long series of releases on Spotify: the latest publication is the Ep Still Runnin’, on the digital platform from February 24th.



Praci belongs to the Nuova Sardegna collective: an artist of the crew, Low-Red from Sassari is in Universal orbit. Onibo, younger than Praci, born in 2003, is part of the PSF collective (Persone without wires).



A passion for Barella born at the Sardegna Arena, now Unipol Domus: the rappers grew up rooting for their “big brother” at the stadium. The move to Inter hasn’t dampened affection and enthusiasm. Indeed, the good performances in blue and nerazzurri, have strengthened the esteem of his old fans. Another Sardinian, Gianfranco Zola, was also paid homage by an admiring musician, King Krule, with a verse from the song Biscuit town. In the passage the phrase: “still had dreams of being Gianfranco Zola”. And that is: “I still dreamed of being Gianfranco Zola”. (HANDLE).

