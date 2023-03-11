It was held last night first episode of the brand new show centered on Loretta Goggi, born to give the Rai network a new variety showas well as to celebrate the now more than 60 years of career of the singer. The name, Blessed Springobviously it is a tribute to one of the singer’s greatest hits: Cursed spring. It was from more than 30 years that the artist did not return to the role of presenterand save its role as judge a Such and Which Show, hasn’t been seen particularly on TV in recent years. So nothing is lost, and here we are to sum up after the airing of the first of four episodes. Indeed it seems that many have had the same impression about the showMeaning what as if something is wrong or screeched. But let’s see in detail what it is.





Criticisms leveled at the program

Although they have been the singing performances of the Roman singer were particularly appreciated, as well as her leadership skills, probably the shot should be corrected a bit according to the press. “We talk too much and we perform too little” was the opinion expressed on Davidemaggio”Also, it ranges from one guest and topic to another without there being a clear common thread define the evening. And if the recorded imitations take care of killing dead time, Luca and Paolo are unable to act as glue at various moments of the episode, which reaches the peak of boredom during the sad quiz that Bizzarri conducts with the competitors Goggi and Francini. All while whoever is in the trade, Flavio Insinna, struggles to warm the audience”, continues the newspaper. In short, it seems that more than one thing has not gone in the right direction. Similar opinions also from TvBlogwhich considers it “An amarcord show ruined by its claim to be modern“. According to the site it would have been a bad decision forcing the conduct of Goggi towards approaches that are too current who don’t dress her best. From Gossietv instead come observations more related to the performances of the guests, rather than the fixed cast, starting with their lineup, which would have reserved the best after 11pm: “Why so many interesting blocks (the duet, Loretta singing “I will be born” and Francini’s performance) they were placed after 11pm and not before? With an inverted lineup, at least in part (for example, Heather Parisi, who opened the big guests, it could have easily slipped into the second part), most likely the variety would have earned further points”. It seems that the participation of the Parisi has not convinced at allIndeed on social media they complained about the playback performance organized with the showgirl, more than someone would in fact have preferred to be able to listen to Goggi live again, rather than settle for a performance recorded with Heather Parisi. But hope however is the last to die, and we are sure that the second episode will manage to be much more incisive and convincing.