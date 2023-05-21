Kara scored and assisted Orlando City win

Also thanks to a strong performance by ÖFB striker Ercan Kara, Orlando City celebrated a prestigious victory in the Florida derby in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Viennese gave his team a 3-1 lead at Inter Miami in the 19th minute and later made it 2-1 through strike partner Martin Ojeda (68th). It was Kara’s third goal in three straight games and fourth overall of the season.

Orlando City sits seventh in mid-table on the Eastern Conference table after 13 games. Also in seventh place in the Western Conference are the Vancouver Whitecaps, who celebrated a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Alessandro Schöpf was traded off to the Canadian team in the 64th minute.