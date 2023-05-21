These symptoms indicate that you are suffering from stress: be careful, ignoring them could be very serious

Living a stressful everyday life can have very negative effects on our long-term physical and mental health.

Stress has become a constant companion in our hectic daily lives. We live in an age where we are constantly pressed by a myriad of responsibilities and pressures, which can have a negative impact on our health and general well-being.

In the modern world, we are often bombarded with work deadlines, social commitments, family and financial problems. Technology keeps us constantly connected and expectations about our performance are always higher. This chaotic lifestyle can lead to high levels of stress which, if not addressed properly, can cause physical and mental problems.

Here are the most important things to know about stress:

the cause;

the possible remedies.

Stress symptoms affect our entire body

There are several symptoms that clearly indicate that our body and mind are overwhelmed by stress. One of the most obvious signals is the constant feeling of fatigue e lack of energy. When we are stressed, our body works at an accelerated pace, consuming more energy than usual.

Another common symptom is thesleep disturbance. We may have trouble falling asleep, wake up frequently during the night, or have recurring nightmares. A lack of adequate sleep can negatively affect our ability to concentrate, memory, and overall well-being.

L’increased irritability and anxiety are also important signs of stress. We can easily lose control of our emotions and react in ways we otherwise would not. L’anxiety it can manifest itself with physical symptoms such as a racing heart, shortness of breath, and excessive sweating.

Even the appearance of physical problems such as heachache, stomach ache, muscle tension e digestive disorders can be attributed to stress. This is because stress can trigger a variety of chemical reactions in our bodies that directly affect our immune and digestive systems.

It is important to recognize and address these symptoms in a timely manner. Ignoring or underestimating them could lead to serious consequences, such as mood disorders, chronic anxiety, depression or even heart problems. In any case, if you realize that you are suffering from stress, one of the first things to do should be to try to identify the trigger.

The causes of stress

The causes of stress can be many and vary from person to person. Among the most common causes we certainly find the pworkplace problems. Excessive workloads, tight deadlines, pressure to achieve goals, conflicts with colleagues or superiors can strongly affect our days and make us increasingly stressed.

In our daily lives, then, we have to deal with a series of significant events of all kinds, but which can all have an impact on our well-being. Events like the loss of a job, separation or divorce, the death of a loved one, illness or personal injury, can all be a source of stress.

Even interpersonal relationships play a very important role in our perception of the world and can affect our psycho-physical well-being. Family conflicts, problems in love relationships, tensions with friends they can have a very negative effect on our mood. In the long term, these worries accumulate with others of various types and we end up finding ourselves in a limbo of stress from which it is very difficult to get out.

Sometimes, then, stress can also quickly arise due to significant changes in life. Events such as a move, a job or career change, or uncertain situations such as the transition from a period of study to work, can all become a potential cause of stress.

Finally, in the image society we live in today, social and cultural pressures they are among the first sources of stress, especially for young people. Social, cultural, or gender expectations can create a sense of pressure to fit or conform to certain standards. The Pconcerns about self-image or personal adequacy can generate stress.

These are just some of the possible causes of stress. It’s important recognize your own individual sources of stress and look for effective ways to manage them. Many people try to find a remedy on their own, with various types of techniques or by going to act on the source of the problem. In other cases, however, getting help from a health professional is advisable.

Alone it’s more difficult: there’s nothing wrong with asking for help

After becoming aware of the symptoms of stress and identifying the causes of this condition, it is important to understand that something must be done. Often, however, taking the first step can be the hardest thing.

Looking for someone you trust to share what you are going through can often be the best thing to do. It could be a friend, family member or colleague. Openly expressing your concerns can ease the emotional burden and provide support.

If you feel you need more structured support, consider seeing a psychologist or psychotherapist. These professionals are trained to help you deal with stress and develop appropriate management strategies.

If you need immediate or urgent help, you can contact support phone lines or emergency services, such as 911 numbers or psychological help lines.

There are also many online resources, such as discussion groups or mental health professionals who can help you remotely (with calls and video calls) that can provide information and tools to manage stress. However, be careful to select reliable and professional sources.

Finally, don’t underestimate the importance of self-care: In addition to seeking outside help, remember to take care of yourself. Try to make time for activities that relax and rejuvenate you, such as exercise, meditation, leisure time, or hobbies you enjoy.

Conclusions

Remember that asking for help is an act of courage and awareness. LYour mental and physical health are priorities. You are not alone in your experience of stress and many resources are available to support you. Take the symptoms of stress seriously and do everything you can to reduce its effects in your life.

Finally, if you are interested in learning more about the subject, here are some interesting reading tips. In these books we talk in more detail about the information we have seen in this article.

Among the most famous is “Meditation and Mindfulness: The Power of the Present Moment“. In this book, author Yumi Tanaka offers spiritual and practical teachings for living in the present moment and coping with stress through mindfulness. Another good read on the subject is “When the Body Says No: The Cost of Invisible Stress“, di Gabor Maté, a book very interesting on the triggers of stress at the origin of several very important pathologies.

