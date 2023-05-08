Karim Benzema pays tribute to “Jefe” (Chef) Jean-Michel Aulas

Earlier in the morning of Monday, it was political figures who had come forward. “The OL match yesterday is a reflection of the fabulous comeback that Jean-Michel Aulas made him do in 35 yearstweeted Amélie Oudéa-Castera, Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. A great leader of French football whose vision and audacity have given Lyon a great track record for both men and women, a great training center, a great stadium. French football will continue to need him. And in particular women’s football, which has been able to count all these years on its unwavering commitment and will need its energy and know-how to complete the beautiful change that has begun. Thank you Jean-Michel Aulas and congratulations again. »