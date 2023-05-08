Karim Benzema pays tribute to “Jefe” (Chef) Jean-Michel Aulas

It is on his Instagram account that Karim Benzema, Real Madrid striker trained and launched as a pro in Lyon (2005-2009), wished to pay tribute to its former president, Jean-Michel Aulas, after the announcement Monday of his departure. of the presidency of OL. With a “Jefe” (“chef” in Spanish) in simple caption of a photo during the last title of champion of France of the Rhone club, in 2008.
Another former OL player, Sidney Govou (1999-2010 and 2013-2014), also expressed his feelings about the departure of Aulas. “You listened, chose, learned, built, won, lost, evolved, federated, divided, lasted but always with one goal: the best for OL. Bravo for any president, you are the greatest! »wrote the former French international on his Twitter account on Monday.
Earlier in the morning of Monday, it was political figures who had come forward. “The OL match yesterday is a reflection of the fabulous comeback that Jean-Michel Aulas made him do in 35 yearstweeted Amélie Oudéa-Castera, Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. A great leader of French football whose vision and audacity have given Lyon a great track record for both men and women, a great training center, a great stadium. French football will continue to need him. And in particular women’s football, which has been able to count all these years on its unwavering commitment and will need its energy and know-how to complete the beautiful change that has begun. Thank you Jean-Michel Aulas and congratulations again. »
“Jean-Michel Aulas has made OL a great European club, male and female, and he will have marked the history of football, the history of the city of Lyon and the history of OL”
Grégory Doucet, the mayor of Lyon (EELV), wanted to “to salute his remarkable work as President. Fifty titles, more than 35 years of activity, a commitment to men’s and women’s sport. On behalf of the City of Lyon, thank you! » His predecessor, Gérard Collomb learned with “a lot of sadness […] that Jean-Michel Aulas is no longer President of Olympique Lyonnais. It’s a page that turns. From this story that we wrote together I want to remember the most glorious episodes that followed 2001. Thank you Jean-Michel! »
Grégory Doucet in discussion with Jean-Michel Aulas, after OL’s title in the Women’s Champions League last season. (A. Martin/The Team)
Thierry Braillard, the former Secretary of State for Sports, greeted the builder. “In sport, there are very rare women or men who manage to build, win, modernize and last. Jean-Michel Aulas made OL a great European club, male and female, and he will have marked the history of football, the history of the city of Lyon and the history of OL.did he declare.