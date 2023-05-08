Second extension to the Valledupar POT contract will go until September

Although the duration of the contract for the partial review, adjustment and exceptional modification of the land use plan of Valledupar, POT, executed by the University of Magdalena was 5 months (from August to December 2022), with the new extension it will complete one year and a month.

The contractor requested a second addition of time and the Valledupar Mayor’s Office granted it for six months, that is, until September, despite the fact that in the supervision report they record 80% progress.

It should be mentioned that the educational entity had the first three months of 2023 additional, since, according to what they indicated, they could not complete the activities due to the rainy season.

WHY THE NEW DELAY?

Unimag gave 4 reasons why it could not complete all the products established in the contract within the stipulated period, one of which is that “The Kankuamo governor council, Jaime Luis Arias, opposed the holding of citizen participation roundtables, alleging that they want the prior consultation process.”

These tables were scheduled in the Atánquez, Chemesquemena, Los Haticos, Guatapurí, Sabana Crespo and Azúcar Buena corregimientos.

The city planning plan has not been updated since 2015. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

“The opposition directly affects the consolidation of information in said territories in aspects such as risks, housing, population, diagnosis and formulation of the exceptional modification of the POT”, reported the contractor, which refuted the consultation procedure.

However, the University left in writing that it would request the concept of the Ministry of the Interior to be able to carry out the participatory dialogues in said territories. EL PILÓN tried to establish communication with the director of the review, Jaime Morón, but the official did not answer the call because he had an agenda “Very tight”.

EXTENSION OF THE PROTECTION AREA OF THE SIERRA NEVADA

Another of the arguments of the institution was the expansion of the reserve area of ​​the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta Natural Park to which 17% of the municipality of Valledupar belongs.

“With the aforementioned expansion of the environmental protection zones by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, the final consolidation of several of the products to be delivered was affected, among them, the diagnostic studies (mapping), especially those that refer to to environmental determinants, since this expansion changes the overlap of said area from 35,645 to 71,581 hectares”, is read in the document.

Therefore, for the execution of the review, the university will have to carry out a “deep mapping” analysis of the environmental dimensions and other updates regarding the new national benchmark.

OTHER REASONS

The last two reasons that rest on the Electronic System for Public Procurement (Secop 2 ) have to do with the implementation of the Valledupar-Bosconia dual carriageway and the reorganization of the citizen participation strategy.

The supervision team that received these justifications is made up of the lawyer Mario Marengo, the architect María Palmera, the economist Milceth Mendoza, the lawyer Kathy González, the engineer Jhan Pérez and the administrative assistant Andrea Manjarrez.

THE OVERSIGHT OF THE CONTRACT

The citizen oversight of this inter-administrative contract stated that “The communication strategy of the POT review process did not work. It is not possible to know the advances either on the website or in digital media, much less in radio programs or press interviews by the university or the Mayor’s Office.

One of the observers told this publishing house that “The implications resulting from each study in the adjustments that were incorporated into the POT revision agreement project are not known either.”.

He also questioned whether the University will request the disbursement of the other 50% of the project’s resources, that is, the remaining $1.5 billion to complete the activities and products, taking into account that the same figure was given in advance.

