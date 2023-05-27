Home » Karl Malone auctions off 24 Barcelona 1992 memorabilia
In the last few days, some people have been able to get their hands, via auction, on some very precious memories of the best basketball team of all time: Karl Malone, one of the 12 of the Dream Team of Barcelona 1992, has in fact auctioned 24 memorabilia of the team admired at the Olympics 31 years ago, including original shirts and shoes, earning about 5 million dollars.

The most valuable piece was the original Michael Jordan shirt worn during the semi-final against Lithuania and sold for just over 3 million. A pair of shoes, also by MJ, worn in the Pre-Olympic Tournament went away for 420 thousand dollars. Malone had displayed this collection for years at one of his Utah dealerships.

