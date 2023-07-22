Karviná – Zlín 4:1, Karviná returned to the top competition with a bang

Photogallery

Photo: Jaroslav Ožana, CTK

Karviná’s first goal. From the left, the author of the goal is Rajmund Mikuš from Karviná and Dávid Krčík from Karviná.

Photo: Jaroslav Ožana, CTK

Karviná’s first goal. On the right is the author of the goal, Rajmund Mikuš from Karviná.

Karvin coach Tomáš Hejdušek included four new players in his league debut. Lapeš, who so far only caught in the MSFL in Hlučín, stood in goal. The defense was reinforced by Svozil from Baník and Slovák Čurma, and the backup by Papalelé from the Cape Verde Islands. Zlín said goodbye to ten footballers during the league break, but coach Pavel Vrba deployed only two reinforcements. The club’s protege Čelůstka returned from Cyprus to the defense and Žák from Extepl appeared at the point.

The spectators waited for a goal for only six minutes before Budínský found Mikuš from a free kick and the Slovak defender became the league’s top scorer for the second time after a three-year break. In the 27th minute, Budínský shot from a distance and the ball bounced off defender Simerský into the Zlín net for the second time. The Karvin captain scored in the league for the first time since September 2021, when he scored a goal while still in the Baník jersey.

Seven minutes later, the situation before the first goal was repeated. Budínský sent the ball into the box from a free kick, Svozil finished with a precise header and celebrated his return to the pitch after a serious knee injury. Karvins scored for the third time from the third shot on goal.

And it could have been even worse for Zlín, which only defended its first league status in the June tie with Vyškov. Just before the break, Bartl’s hard shot from a distance was stopped by the crossbar.

Coach Vrba reacted after the break with a triple substitution. One of the new players on the pitch, Tkáč, took advantage of Fantiš’s pass after three minutes and reduced the score to 3:1. After a goal fast last season, most of which he wasted, he followed up on the previous year, in which he scored six goals.

However, Zlín’s hope for a turnaround lasted only five minutes. Then Papalelé on the left side confused the defenders’ heads and his cross was converted by Bartl into the fourth goal. Žák came close to mitigating the debacle in the 70th minute, but Boháč kicked the ball off the goal line.

The enthusiastically fighting newcomer continued to attack, Budínský flashed another shot. However, the score did not change. Karviná defeated Zlín at home in the league after three matches. The last time she scored four goals in the top competition was almost exactly four years ago, against today’s opponent on his field.

1st round of the first football league: MFK Karviná – FC Zlín 4:1 (3:0) Goals: 6. Mikuš, 27. Budínský, 34. Svozil, 53. Bartl – 48. Tkáč. Referee: Vokoun – Kubr, Mokrusch – Klíma (video). ŽK: Simerský, Slončík, Vukadinovič (all Zlín). Spectators: 2967. Karviná: Lapeš – Čurma, Svozil, Krčík, Mikuš – Boháč (72. D. Žák), Budínský – Memič (63. Moses), Bartl (72. Málek), Papalelé (84. Akinyemi) – Ezeh (63. Doležal). Coach: Luhový.Zlín: Dostál – Cedidla, Simerský, Didiba (46. Vukadinovič), Čelůstka – Kolář – Reiter (46. Slončík), Janetzký, Dramé (46. Tkáč) – Fantiš, F. Žák (72. Kovinič). Trainer: Willow.