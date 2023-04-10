There are helmets that enter the hearts of cyclists, helmets that in one way or another have made history, entering the road cycling hall of fame. It is the case of KASK Utopia, the helmet presented in 2018 and developed in collaboration with Ineos Grenadiers, which today becomes the protagonist of a restyling with the aim of further improving it. Thus was born Utopia Y.

KASK Utopia: the characteristics of a myth

Aerodynamics and ventilation have been the main features of the design of Utopia, elements that are also at the center of the current restyling, to confirm the positioning of Utopia Y as ideal helmet for triathlon and speed racing on the road.

The comfort of the Utopia Y model is enhanced thanks to theimbottitura in Resistex Carbona breathable textile material that allows moisture to be transferred to the outside of the shell, now also inserted in the front part of the helmet, for an optimal fit even during the most demanding rides.

The new OCTOFIT+ adjustment system

Also, the restyling introduced the new OCTOFIT+ adjustment system, which guarantees greater comfort and stability of the helmet. The new stabilizer, which adheres to a larger surface of the neck, and the larger wheel covered with a special rubber that increases the grip of the fingers, make this new version more ergonomic and easier to use.

They complete the characteristics of Utopia Y, in terms of aesthetics, of reflective inserts for better visibility of the cyclist in road traffic and the position of the KASK logo on the side of the outer shell, as already done for helmets intended for professional athletes.

The different colors of KASK Utopia Y

The range of colors of the new line ranges from the classic White Matt, White Shine, Black Matt and Black Shine to the more particular colors such as Oxford Blue, Red and Grey. Like all the KASK offer, Utopia Y was also developed in rispetto del KASK Rotational Impact WG11 Testthe internal protocol adopted by KASK which measures the performance of its helmets with respect to rotational impacts.

Weighing just 260 grams (size M) Utopia Y is available at a suggested retail price of 275.00 Euros.

