The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation initiated a prior investigation against officials to be determined from the Chocó Governorate for the alleged use of humanitarian aid for personal purposes, to the detriment of the original recipients of the same: vulnerable people and those affected by natural calamities.

The Chocó Regional Office of Instruction indicated that it will review video material that was provided to it, in which a citizen, possibly from the legal area, can be seen collecting various packages from the market and depositing them in his vehicle, a fact for which he will have to testify and that it will be evaluated together with other tests that were requested.

According to information from the media, Governor Farlín Perea was unaware that since the elements arrived in the region, apparently, significant withdrawals have been made by servers who took them away on their motorcycles and private cars for their use. staff.

The disciplinary action initiated by the Entity seeks to identify and individualize the alleged perpetrator, determine the occurrence of the conduct, establish whether it constitutes a disciplinary offense and define whether or not it was done under the grounds of exclusion of liability.