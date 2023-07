Kayaker Jiří Prskavec became European champion in water slalom for the sixth time. At the European Games in Krakow, the thirty-year-old representative defended last year’s triumph and at the same time ensured the Czech Republic a place at the Olympic Games in Paris next year. Tereza Fišerová won bronze in the kayak, her time was surpassed only by Ricarda Funková from Germany and Klaudia Zwoliňská from Poland.

