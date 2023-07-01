Udinese – Official Domingos Quina is a new Juventus player

Domingos Quina is the new signing of the Juventus team. Let’s take a look at all the details of this early summer market operation

Portuguese footballer Domingos Quina is a new footballer of the Juventus team. He comes from Watford and there is talk of a footballer who plays in midfield, but he can be a real joker. He manages to play both as a midfielder in front of the defense and as a midfielder or attacking midfielder in an emergency. The amount of the operation has not yet been disclosed given that, as previously mentioned, the operation concerns the two clubs owned by the Pozzo family. The Portuguese talent has signed a contract for the next two seasons with option for two more vintages. Overall we’re talking about a player who has always found space in all the clubs he’s played for and now Italy could get yet another chance of his career.

This year for Quina I am almost twenty presences arrived overall. The top ten in La Liga, given that he was on loan from Elche. The lack of space, however, also made the difference in this case since in January he preferred to return to the Championship to show off. With the shirt of Rotheram United it went not much better, because there were only eight appearances and consequently the conclusion of a season far from memorable. With Udinese, the goal will be precisely to be able to extend the squad. At the same time showing off given that with his physical qualities he can put most of the opposing midfields in difficulty.

The perfect substitute

—

Quina is the classic footballer that all coaches would like. In Andrea Sottil’s 3-5-2 he can be deployed both as a midfielder when Walace isn’t at his best, but also as a midfielder if more sacrifice and less quality are needed in the middle of the field. The midfield joker is finally in Udine, we will discover the official figures of the negotiation in the next few hours. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The neroazzurri like Lazar Samardzic: all the details

July 1, 2023 (change July 1, 2023 | 12:25 am)

