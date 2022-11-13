Original title: Ke Jie’s death in Dalong’s tragic loss Jiang Dongrun’s painful hair pulling on the scene

Ke Jie’s death, Dalong’s tragic loss, Jiang Dongrun’s painful hair pulling on the scene

On November 13, Beijing time, the 27th LG Cup Top 8 began. In the two Sino-Korea battles that ended first today, Mi Yuting lost to the defending champion Shen Zhenzhen; Ke Jie Dalong was killed and lost to Jiang Dongrun. At the end of the game, he was very painful to pull his hair on the scene and it was heartbreaking. In this game, the Chinese team has entered the quarter-finals with four players but has lost two generals. According to the schedule, there will be another two quarter-finals tomorrow. The situation is: Ding Hao VS Jin Mingxun, Yang Dingxin VS Shiba Tiger Maru.

Shen Zhenzhen is the LG Cup champion in 2020 and 2022, of which Shen Zhenzhen won the first world championship in his career in the 24th event in 2020. Ke Jie has reached the semi-finals of the three LG Cups in 2020, 2021 and 2022, but his personal best result in this event is only the runner-up in 2021, when he lost 2-1 to South Korea. Shen Minjun.

Shen Zhenzhen just won his fourth personal world championship in the Samsung Cup. According to Ke Jie, Shen Zhenzhen can currently lead the world. Mi Yuting played black against Shen Zhen today, and he was quickly defeated. Chen Yunong, a professional chess player who played chess online, sighed: “I have to admit that Xiao Shen is too strong, his understanding of AI in the first half of the game, and the situation in the middle game. With just the right handling and ruthlessness at critical moments, it should be said that he is the number one person in the world now.”

In the match between Ke Jie and Jiang Dongrun, Jiang Dongrun will be the first in the black. In the 64th move, Ke Jie’s white chess battle in the upper left corner has gained something.

By the 126th hand, Ke Jie was in a good situation, and the winning rate was over 90%.

In the middle of the fierce battle, Ke Jie made a few problematic moves, and Black immediately took the initiative.

In the 223rd move, Ke Jie's mid-bellied dragon was killed. Seeing Hui Tian's weakness, he could only concede defeat in the middle of the game.