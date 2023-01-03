Ken Block died at the age of 55 from the consequences of a snowmobile accident that occurred on January 2 in Wasatch County, Utah, in the United States. He leaves behind his wife and three children. According to the first reconstructions provided by the local authorities, around 2 pm on Monday 2 January the snowmobile driven by Ken Block stalled while facing a steep slope, overturning on top of the Californian rider who at that moment seems to be alone. His death was later confirmed in a statement posted on social media by Hoonigan Industries, its newest creation, which reads: “It is with deep regret that we confirm that Ken Block passed away today in a snowmobile accident. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most of all a father and a husband. He will be greatly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time of mourning.”