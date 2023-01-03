The car driver was 55 years old. The fatal accident occurred on the snow in Utah in the United States. He raced in the World Rally Championship and created the Gymkhana series
Ken Block died at the age of 55 from the consequences of a snowmobile accident that occurred on January 2 in Wasatch County, Utah, in the United States. He leaves behind his wife and three children. According to the first reconstructions provided by the local authorities, around 2 pm on Monday 2 January the snowmobile driven by Ken Block stalled while facing a steep slope, overturning on top of the Californian rider who at that moment seems to be alone. His death was later confirmed in a statement posted on social media by Hoonigan Industries, its newest creation, which reads: “It is with deep regret that we confirm that Ken Block passed away today in a snowmobile accident. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most of all a father and a husband. He will be greatly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time of mourning.”
Dai rally alle Gymkhana
A life lived to the max of adrenaline, in homage to his philosophy “Go fast and risk every Thang”. From successes in rallies to the myth created with the videos of the series Gymkhana of 2008, capable of creating a Hollywood format for the role of pilot. From drifting at the wheel of a Subaru Impreza to the most recent evolutions seen on the series Climb Khana e Electric Khanaalways on very elaborate means guided with an uncommon ability.