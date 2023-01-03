Too many gadgets and little reliability, with the risk of ending up in the workshop without having fired a shot. There Germania finds itself grappling with a war paradox, similar to the one that could afflict all NATO armies: the most recent combat vehicles, loaded with hi-tech equipment, cannot stand the test of battle and immediately go haywire.
See also Meng Wanzhou's return to China, the Japanese Prime Minister's race, China's electricity rationing and more important stories this week-BBC News