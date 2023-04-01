The Prague half-marathon ended for the fourth time in a row with a double Kenyan triumph. Roncer Kipkorir Konga was the only one to break the hour mark in windy weather with a time of 59:43 and favorite Irine Jepchumba Kimais crossed the finish line in 1:06:00. The best Czechs were Patrik Vebr, who finished eleventh overall with a time of 1:05:42, and national record holder Moira Stewartová, who finished seventh in 1:12:43.

