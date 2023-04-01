Home Sports Kenyan domination! The winner of the Prague half-marathon, Konga, was the only one to finish under an hour
Sports

Kenyan domination! The winner of the Prague half-marathon, Konga, was the only one to finish under an hour

by admin

The Prague half-marathon ended for the fourth time in a row with a double Kenyan triumph. Roncer Kipkorir Konga was the only one to break the hour mark in windy weather with a time of 59:43 and favorite Irine Jepchumba Kimais crossed the finish line in 1:06:00. The best Czechs were Patrik Vebr, who finished eleventh overall with a time of 1:05:42, and national record holder Moira Stewartová, who finished seventh in 1:12:43.

See also  Wanda deals with MasterChef Celebrity: "She worries more than the separation from Icardi ..."

You may also like

Football: Manchester City turns Schlager impressively

Paolo Banchero Rookie of the Year? “I don’t...

Onana away from Inter? Exchange with Chelsea: 40...

Jessy Trémoulière, heroine of the XV of France...

Sinner, who points to Miami against Alcaraz- Corriere...

Sinner’s feat: he beats Alcaraz and flies to...

“Mr. Relegation” on a new mission

Scattered considerations after Sinner-Alcaraz (6-7 6-4 6-2)

Vitamins and Sports | Which ones are needed...

For the interim president of the FFF, “the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy